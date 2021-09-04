Food Packaging design - Afrisian

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Afrisian is a brand based in the UK, that provides tasty home cooked meals by chefs, for busy working families. Our potential clients are 25-35 African women – many have families and; need food for the weekend or are hosting guest for a celebration i.e birthday, anniversary etc.
Goal for the rebrand was to move to a more modern look, increase sales and to create an identity that will make our customers to easily connect to.