Food Packaging design - Afrisian

Food Packaging design - Afrisian fooddesign healthyfood foodpackage deliverypackage pattern african leaf logotype food branding color branding packaging food
Afrisian is a brand based in the UK, that provides tasty home cooked meals by chefs, for busy working families. Our potential clients are 25-35 African women – many have families and; need food for the weekend or are hosting guest for a celebration i.e birthday, anniversary etc.

Goal for the rebrand was to move to a more modern look, increase sales and to create an identity that will make our customers to easily connect to.

