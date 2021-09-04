Niharika Singh

Signup flow with KYC (know your customer)

Niharika Singh
Niharika Singh
  • Save
Signup flow with KYC (know your customer) design challenge adobexd design thinking it company userinterfacedesign figma design dribble daily ui thypography signup flow uidesigner illustration branding logo ux color background ui design app
Download color palette

Hi dribblers,
Here I am presenting signup flow with kyc .
Signup process is very important part of any application.
.
.
If u like my work plz press "L"
Do share your feedback and suggestions!

follow me Instagram | Behance
https://www.behance.net/niharikasingh12
https://www.instagram.com/uidesignerniharika

Niharika Singh
Niharika Singh

More by Niharika Singh

View profile
    • Like