Josh Leider

Happy Monkey - Logo

Josh Leider
Josh Leider
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy Monkey - Logo packaging eyes face logo illustration design branding animal monkey
Download color palette

View more work and connect about your projects here: joshleider.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Josh Leider
Josh Leider
Logo / Brand Designer. Let's chat :)
Hire Me

More by Josh Leider

View profile
    • Like