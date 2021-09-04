Maciej Juszczak

Hello Dribbble! Very happy to be here! 👋 😊
I want to practice more in the user interface design and share it with other players. Ready to learn with everyone.
This is my first shot iOS audiobook app concept.
I'm open to new projects.
My mail: juszczakm91@gmail.com

