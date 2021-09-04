NIKA NIKIFI
Toy Plane.

NIKA NIKIFI for Piqo Design
Toy Plane. still illustrator photoshop design c4d redshift render colorful color tiny artwork art cinema4d wood wooden toys airplane toy animation 3d
Artwork created in Maxon Cinema 4d and rendered in Redshift.
