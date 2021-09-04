vishnu panchal

Glassmorphism educational dashboard design

Glassmorphism educational dashboard design
Had fun trying out glassmorshism dashboard design for Learnin and I believe this design will become more prominent with the rise of powerful mobile processor, AR/VR

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
