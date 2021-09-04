temiss

Branding Design for sota

Branding Design for sota interior architecture logo design 2d art 2d modern minimal graphic design vector logo illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
  1. 3 (9).jpg
  2. 2 (9).jpg
  3. 4 (5).jpg
  4. 5 (3).jpg

As an architecture and interior design brand sota wanted a modern and clean look. That's how we created a minimal branding to introduce their vibe and theme.

Contact us today for your branding designs!

