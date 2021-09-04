DigiArt4u

Digital Portrait of Vikram

Digital Portrait of Vikram chiyaan vikram indian actor realistic painting digital portrait oil painting effect photo painting smudge photoshop portrait painting digital painting smudge painting digiart4u
Smudging each pixel on the face, stroking every strands of hair, for realistic oil painting effect.

