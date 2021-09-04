Stagecast - Dark Dashboard

With the Design System we have crafted in mind we created a new version of our Stagecast Dashboard.

User are now able to create workspaces, rooms and unlimited activities. We heard the feedback of our customers and wanted to make a live interactive preview happen, so they don't need to open the activities always in a new tab.

You can invite members, upgrade your workspace to access more engaging features and buy participant credits when you have a big event happening with a huge audience.