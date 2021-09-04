Robin Bug

Stagecast - Dark Dashboard

web logo navigation webdesign vector graphic design ux ui flat design clean branding dark app dark interface dark design dark mode dark dashboard dark theme dashboard
With the Design System we have crafted in mind we created a new version of our Stagecast Dashboard.

User are now able to create workspaces, rooms and unlimited activities. We heard the feedback of our customers and wanted to make a live interactive preview happen, so they don't need to open the activities always in a new tab.

You can invite members, upgrade your workspace to access more engaging features and buy participant credits when you have a big event happening with a huge audience.

