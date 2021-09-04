Afif Bazit

User Profile - GlassMorphisme

Afif Bazit
Afif Bazit
  • Save
User Profile - GlassMorphisme app design user profile glassmorphisme ui minimal clean
Download color palette

Hi folks!
This is my experience with glassmorphisme style. I hope you like it.
__
Look at me on :
Linktree

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Afif Bazit
Afif Bazit

More by Afif Bazit

View profile
    • Like