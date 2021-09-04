Sergio Joseph

Heaps Good Stream

Heaps Good Stream play button bowtie live media branding bold geometric logodesign modern logo
Approved logo for Heaps Good Stream, a live media company for weddings etc.. concept of bowtie + play button + live icon

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
