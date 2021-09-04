Syed Fahad Abbas

OrbisPay App

Syed Fahad Abbas
Syed Fahad Abbas
  • Save
OrbisPay App branding ui ios app illustration design
Download color palette

OrbisPay is an on-demand wage solution, empowering employees to get access to their wages when they need it most.

Press "L" to appreciate it. ❤️

Work inquiries: fahad70031@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Syed Fahad Abbas
Syed Fahad Abbas

More by Syed Fahad Abbas

View profile
    • Like