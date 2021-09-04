Sarvadhi Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Job Searching App

At Sarvadhi Solutions Private Limited, we have crafted a Job Search App Design to ensure a convenient employment-seeking experience for users. Our developers and designers have designed this Job Searching App with 10 screens and multiple advanced features that make the app a perfect fit for employment seekers.
The usage of Figma, neomorphism effect, skill wagon percentage makes our job-finding app one of a kind.

