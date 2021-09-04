🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
At Sarvadhi Solutions Private Limited, we have crafted a Job Search App Design to ensure a convenient employment-seeking experience for users. Our developers and designers have designed this Job Searching App with 10 screens and multiple advanced features that make the app a perfect fit for employment seekers.
The usage of Figma, neomorphism effect, skill wagon percentage makes our job-finding app one of a kind.
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to info@sarvadhi.com
Visit our website: https://sarvadhi.com