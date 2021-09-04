Nathan Roodt

SISONKE SURF CLUB

Nathan Roodt
Nathan Roodt
SISONKE SURF CLUB logo design graphic design branding logo
Logo for Sisonke Surf Club. Sisonke means togetherness in Zulu, the logo aesthetic is inspired by traditional African geometric art and the sun and sea from traditional surf iconography. The sun also symbolises growth and new beginnings with the circular holding shape representing unity and togetherness.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Nathan Roodt
Nathan Roodt
Illustartion and Graphic Design
