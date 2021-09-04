Nikita Sorochinski

Group calls | tada.team

Group calls | tada.team
Updated design of group calls in the tada.team business messenger for all mobile platforms.

Audio calls are already available in the new update.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=team.tada&hl=ru&gl=US
https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/tada-team/id1451493085

Video calls to a large number of participants will be available soon.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
