Nafisa Riza Chowdhury

K Form 2d icon loader

Nafisa Riza Chowdhury
Nafisa Riza Chowdhury
  • Save
K Form 2d icon loader
Download color palette

Company : Konform
Animation : 2d loader Icon

This is the icon animation used for the loader screen for the konform application. The concept is all squished into one small energy form then revealing the K again.
_________________________________________
Available for more projects:
email : nafisarizachowdhury@gmail.com

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Nafisa Riza Chowdhury
Nafisa Riza Chowdhury

More by Nafisa Riza Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like