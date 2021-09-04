Fatima Ali

Seat Restaurant Reservation App

Hi Ui/Ux Designers!

This is a Seat Restaurant Reservation App designed by me.

Through this app you can reserve your seat before reaching to desired restaurant. Not only this, but you can get your food delivered too.

Please share your feedback.

For full Case Study, follow the link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126627447/Restaurant-Seat-Reservation-App

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
