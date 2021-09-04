Ashwin Kalarikkal Sekharan

The Hoop

Ashwin Kalarikkal Sekharan
Ashwin Kalarikkal Sekharan
  • Save
The Hoop sports ambience suspense dark idea mood covid basketball court hoop nba basketball adobe illustrator illustrator concept wallpaper movie graphic design minimal design poster
Download color palette

Just an attempt in doing some poster design ideas and concepts. Would appreciate for some candid feedback :)
Thank you!

Ashwin Kalarikkal Sekharan
Ashwin Kalarikkal Sekharan

More by Ashwin Kalarikkal Sekharan

View profile
    • Like