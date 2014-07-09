pictograms 02

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
— more icons inspired by Mayan pictograms
— actual illustration > vector illustration
01: desert fox to represent Yemen
02: giant flying fox to represent Indonesia
— @2x for your googly eyes