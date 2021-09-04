Rock Power 📌 Logo for Sale

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For Sale!
This logo design shows the "rock on" hand gesture, where the pinky and index fingers are raised one hand. The gesture has a variety of other meanings, such as “I love you” in American sign language. The lightning bolt between the fingers adds additional symbolism to the logo. It may be suitable for a rock bar, rock concert, gym, personal brand, blogger, let's play, technology company or energy-related business.
If you are interested in buying this logo, contact me on email: uvarov.g.a@gmail.com
You can also see all my logos for sale here