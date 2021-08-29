Paola Donoso

Selección Internacional

Paola Donoso
Paola Donoso
  • Save
Selección Internacional collagedigital stillart art concept culture tv artcollage collage illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Hello Everybody!
This was the development of art concepts for a Chilean television program called: "Selección Internacional", which told the stories of different Chilean migrants in Latin America, the different ways of life, culture and customs.

Thank you for watching!

Paola Donoso
Paola Donoso

More by Paola Donoso

View profile
    • Like