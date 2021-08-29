Alex Hartman

Wasatch Racks Product 2 Identity / Granite

Alex Hartman
Alex Hartman
Wasatch Racks Product 2 Identity / Granite
For this one, I went with the granite family as it's one of the strongest and wanted that to come across. I went light on the 3D while still giving it something interesting.

This would be a dynamic landing page with the 3D elements move slightly with the mouse.

