Wasatch Racks Online Identity

Wasatch Racks Online Identity brand logo logo design landing page landing page design blender 3d blender online branding 3d artwrok online identity ui 3d branding 3d illustration design branding
A local Salt Lake City Overlanding company was looking for some online branding to show they were bigger than they were to try and secure funding. I worked on a 3D online identity mixed with 2D elements to pull all their materials together.

I used Blender for the 3D, Illustrator and Photoshop. This is product 1 of 3.

