Aadil Kriel

On-Off Switch UI

Aadil Kriel
Aadil Kriel
  • Save
On-Off Switch UI uiux on-off switch dailyui dailyui015
Download color palette

Switching from Dark to Light Mode, and Light to Dark. #DailyUI#015

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Aadil Kriel
Aadil Kriel

More by Aadil Kriel

View profile
    • Like