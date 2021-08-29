J-C Castagne

Phillips Hue redesign - Modern Minimalism

I felt like the Phillips Hue had so much potential for a UI overhaul. I decided to take a go at it; redesigning the interface to emphasize the colour aspect of the product, while keeping it simple and minimal.

