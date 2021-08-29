GraphicCrew

Scene Creator - Branding Mockups

Scene Creator - Branding Mockups advertising brand guidlines minimal devices paper ipad mockup iphone mockup shadow overlay client presentation template mockup stationery mockup stationery branding mockup design mockup scene creator
LINK DOWNLOAD : https://crmrkt.com/KQV0q3

FEATURES
9 Shadows Overlays
Photographic Filters
Smart object features
High resolution 5000 x 3333 px, 300 Dpi (Main Files)
Specular or highlight adjustment
Transparent background
All object & shadows are separated

FILES INCLUDED
All Object (Papers, Business Cards, & Devices) in 1 Psd file
12 Psd pre-made ready scenes (4000 x 2667 px)
Guide Instruction (.PDF)

DEVICES OPTIONS
MacBook Pro
iPad Pro (Portrait)
iPad Pro (Landscape)
iPad Air
iPhone X
Apple pen
Apple Mouse

ENVELOPE TYPES
DL - Folded
DL - Closed
DL - Opened
DL - Back
C4 - Closed
C4 - Opened
C6

PAPERS TYPES
A4 Folded
A4 Portrait Rolled Up
A4 Portrait
A4 Landscape
US Letter Folded
US Letter Portrait Rolled Up
US Letter Portrait
US Letter Landscape
5x5" (Square)
5x7"
7x5"
DL Flyer Landscape (99 x 210 mm)
DL Flyer Portrait (210 x 99 mm)
Pantone Color

BUSINESS CARDS
85 x 55 mm (2 Styles)
3,5 x 2 inches (2 Styles)

ADDITIONAL
Pin Badge (55 mm)
Pencil
Ballpoint Pen
Paper Tube
Paper Clip
Metal Paper Clip

4 TEXTURES BACKGROUNDS
Walnut Wood (2 Textures)
Marble (2 Textures)

Combine this items with your best idea!

