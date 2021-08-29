Scene Creator - Branding Mockups

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
FEATURES
9 Shadows Overlays
Photographic Filters
Smart object features
High resolution 5000 x 3333 px, 300 Dpi (Main Files)
Specular or highlight adjustment
Transparent background
All object & shadows are separated
FILES INCLUDED
All Object (Papers, Business Cards, & Devices) in 1 Psd file
12 Psd pre-made ready scenes (4000 x 2667 px)
Guide Instruction (.PDF)
DEVICES OPTIONS
MacBook Pro
iPad Pro (Portrait)
iPad Pro (Landscape)
iPad Air
iPhone X
Apple pen
Apple Mouse
ENVELOPE TYPES
DL - Folded
DL - Closed
DL - Opened
DL - Back
C4 - Closed
C4 - Opened
C6
PAPERS TYPES
A4 Folded
A4 Portrait Rolled Up
A4 Portrait
A4 Landscape
US Letter Folded
US Letter Portrait Rolled Up
US Letter Portrait
US Letter Landscape
5x5" (Square)
5x7"
7x5"
DL Flyer Landscape (99 x 210 mm)
DL Flyer Portrait (210 x 99 mm)
Pantone Color
BUSINESS CARDS
85 x 55 mm (2 Styles)
3,5 x 2 inches (2 Styles)
ADDITIONAL
Pin Badge (55 mm)
Pencil
Ballpoint Pen
Paper Tube
Paper Clip
Metal Paper Clip
4 TEXTURES BACKGROUNDS
Walnut Wood (2 Textures)
Marble (2 Textures)
Combine this items with your best idea!