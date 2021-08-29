Mostafa Aboelhareth

Chat Web App Design

Mostafa Aboelhareth
Mostafa Aboelhareth
  • Save
Chat Web App Design app ux uiux uxui ui
Download color palette

Hello Creative People 👋

Here is my new Chat Web App UI Design that I have created recently. I hope everyone will like the design.

Don't forget to share your feedback.

-------------------------------------

❤️ Press "L" if you like the design.

-------------------------------------

Looking for UX/UI Designer for Project?

💌Send me a message: mostafasm23@gmail.com

Thanks for watching. Have a good day 💙

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Mostafa Aboelhareth
Mostafa Aboelhareth

More by Mostafa Aboelhareth

View profile
    • Like