Title: "Mrs. Sandgirl, Bring me a Dream"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 4 August, 2020
This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Tran Mau Tri Tam on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/xiZ6We9uYmM
Photo by Austin Langlois on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/Fw3KJQb_Dyg
Photo by Keith Hardy on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/PP8Escz15d8
Photo by asoggetti on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/Pao8_rE4a44
Photo by Mohammed Hassan on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/utPmPe0YWHQ
Photo by C Dustin on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/K-Iog-Bqf8E
Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/YbiL2tzN_ig
Photo by Adrien Olichon on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/VzRKG0piEp8
Mockup designed by jcomp on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/poster-frame-living-room-mockup_16217698.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=34