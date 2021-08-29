Jorge Villegas

Fintech App Landing Page

Fintech App Landing Page app 3dillustration saving budgeting fintech page landing website web product design ui
Fintech App Landing Page app 3dillustration saving budgeting fintech page landing website web product design ui
Fintech App Landing Page app 3dillustration saving budgeting fintech page landing website web product design ui
Worked with a fintech startup to design the landing page for their MVP... I used the Nikuu illustration pack by Paperlike for the mocks, pretty amazing pack to get the feeling of the 3D illustrations!

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
