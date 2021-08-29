Anjali Raj

First time designing a user persona

Anjali Raj
Anjali Raj
  • Save
First time designing a user persona vector ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

made this for a hackathon I'm taking part in. I will continue to do the UI challenge soon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Anjali Raj
Anjali Raj

More by Anjali Raj

View profile
    • Like