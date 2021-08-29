🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers! 🚀
This is a project that I've done in 2018 for a startup competition ( Innovation Labs Iasi).
YammyDeal is a mobile app that makes excess food from restaurants and shops available to users looking for a meal deal - at a discounted price.
Hope you like it. Thank you 🤙
