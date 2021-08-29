Kiran Padmanabhan

Michael Jackson

Kiran Padmanabhan
Kiran Padmanabhan
  • Save
Michael Jackson kolourpixels happy birthday michael jackson michael jackson sketch graphic design vector digital art illustration design
Download color palette

A tribute to the King of Pop on his birthday. Happy birthday MJ! You are irreplaceable.

Tool Used: Sketch

Email: kolourpixels@gmail.com
Insta: @kolourpixels

Kiran Padmanabhan
Kiran Padmanabhan

More by Kiran Padmanabhan

View profile
    • Like