Paint GRENADE and COMB WRECKS ~ Acrylic pour painting ~ Cells wi

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
In today's Fluid Art video I will show you how to create a Paint GRENADE and COMB WRECKS Acrylic pour painting.
I really like the final result, because it looks like an abstract windy sea.

COLOURS:
- Amsterdam tittanium white
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam expert series permanent red violet
- Amsterdam nickel titanium yellow
- Decoart extreme sheen gold
- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
