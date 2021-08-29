Paint GRENADE and COMB WRECKS ~ Acrylic pour painting ~ Cells wi

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In today's Fluid Art video I will show you how to create a Paint GRENADE and COMB WRECKS Acrylic pour painting.
I really like the final result, because it looks like an abstract windy sea.
COLOURS:
- Amsterdam tittanium white
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam expert series permanent red violet
- Amsterdam nickel titanium yellow
- Decoart extreme sheen gold
- Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
#FionaArt #PaintGrenade #AcrylicPour
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/BDkztAwVhRQ