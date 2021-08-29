Paint GRENADE and COMB WRECKS ~ Acrylic pour painting ~ Cells wi

In today's Fluid Art video I will show you how to create a Paint GRENADE and COMB WRECKS Acrylic pour painting.

I really like the final result, because it looks like an abstract windy sea.

COLOURS:

- Amsterdam tittanium white

- Amsterdam greenish blue

- Amsterdam expert series permanent red violet

- Amsterdam nickel titanium yellow

- Decoart extreme sheen gold

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

