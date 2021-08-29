Heather Lee Allen

Baby Dragon

Baby Dragon sketch micron pens handrawn toys crib rattle black and white character illustration drawing creature baby pen and ink dragon
A few years ago I drew a lot of dragons for a project that didn't pan out, so I figured I'd post some here.

