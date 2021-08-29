Brittany Thomas

A Desktop Social Business App

Brittany Thomas
Brittany Thomas
  • Save
A Desktop Social Business App connections pending withdraw reject accept mobile business social blue ui flat light ui desktop app desktop monochromatic minimal
Download color palette

Hey there! ✌️
This is a social app for business connections. Here you can accept, decline or withdraw a pending connection.

I was going for a modern and minimalist look using a monochromatic colour scheme. I hope you guys like it. 😉

Leave a comment or feedback of what you think. Don't forget to press like if you like it. ❤️

Brittany Thomas
Brittany Thomas

More by Brittany Thomas

View profile
    • Like