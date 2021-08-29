Heather Lee Allen

Voodoo Vape Store Dragon

Heather Lee Allen
Heather Lee Allen
  • Save
Voodoo Vape Store Dragon comic bad news work fancy voodoo vape job creature black and white handdrawn drawing illustration pen and ink dragon fashion character
Download color palette

A few years ago, I drew a bunch of dragons for a project that didn't come to be, so figured I'd post a few of them here.

Heather Lee Allen
Heather Lee Allen

More by Heather Lee Allen

View profile
    • Like