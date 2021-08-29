Fawas Adegoke

Oculus landing page user interface prototyping landing page virtual reality game vr illustration animation 3d uiux design
The official Oculus landing page looks too overwhelming with large texts and little white space.
Here is what I believe would be a better version of the landing page. Hopefully 🙂

