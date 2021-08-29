Manaskumar sharma

Manaskumar sharma
Manaskumar sharma
ITP star logo event logo starlogo star graphic design branding logomark typography logo
Logo design for event curation company in India. I have used star as the main element to give the brand an iconic look.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Manaskumar sharma
Manaskumar sharma

