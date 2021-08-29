Mita Grafik

Branding, Label and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta

Branding, Label and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta restaurant logo design coffee package design packaging box design box design food label design menu design logo design vector design visual identity ui 3d motion graphics logo animation package design illustration graphic design company graphic design branding
Branding/Visual Identity, Label Design and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta by Mita Grafik.
Mita Grafik, based in Eskişehir, is a creative studio specializing in branding/visual identity, packaging and illustration design. Our mission is to breathe life into brands stories and leave a lasting impression of the brands in the minds of their audience.
Contact us for general work inquiries: musteri@mitaconcept.com

