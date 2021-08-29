Branding, Label and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta

Branding/Visual Identity, Label Design and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta by Mita Grafik.

Mita Grafik, based in Eskişehir, is a creative studio specializing in branding/visual identity, packaging and illustration design. Our mission is to breathe life into brands stories and leave a lasting impression of the brands in the minds of their audience.

Contact us for general work inquiries: musteri@mitaconcept.com