Twist On Table logo

Twist On Table logo elegant chic typography cutlery logo spiral wordmark graphic design branding logo
Wordmark design for cutlery brand. Gold spiral wire is the most prominent element used by the brand. I have tried to incorporate that spiral element in the word mark.

