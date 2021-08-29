Farooq Ansari

Farooq Ansari
Farooq Ansari
Cat Icon app icon cat icon icon design
Hello everyone, this cat icon was designed for an application (game) relevant to cats. Customer wanted it to look stylish and happy. This icon is designed in adobe illustrator.

Farooq Ansari
Farooq Ansari

