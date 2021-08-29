Ben Walton

Shop Inventory App: UI Concept 2/2

Shop Inventory App: UI Concept 2/2
The Authentic Living App lets users buy and sell home decor products. This app is perfect for people looking to brighten their homes with quality sourced products. I have focused on the seller side of the app for this challenge - the app allows the seller to keep track of their product stock levels, customer orders and finances. With a simple-to-use inventory list - the seller can quickly see what products are selling fast and can order more stock accordingly. The app deducts postage fees & taxes, and also any refunds - making it easier for the seller to work out their monthly earnings. The app provides instant notifications to low stock and new orders, so the seller can provide a quick and efficient service. I would like to continue this app in a future product so stay tuned for more!

Rebound of
Shop Inventory App: UI Concept 1/2
By Ben Walton
