Wolf Man

Wolf Man wolf man wolfman wolf illustration design vector new design illustrator
Hello everyone, I am uploading wolf man, this project was designed for a client who wanted a wolf in human body. He wanted the wolf to look rich and stylish. Suit and watch was used to show rich features of wolf. I hope that you will like it.
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
    • Like