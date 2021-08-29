Lina Flórez

Qshi is a handbag brand from one of the biggest influencers in Colombia, Pautips (Paula Galindo).
This brand seeks to support the international vegan handbag trade with worldwide shipping and payments in different currencies.
Learn more about the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126342943/Qshi-Bags
Design — Adobe XD
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
