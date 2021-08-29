Aksinnia

Lightning study

Aksinnia
Aksinnia
Hire Me
  • Save
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Lightning study boy illustration book illustration different daytime illustration colors character design branding illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
Download color palette
  1. color_sunny_day_room.jpg
  2. night_light.jpg
  3. color_lamp_room.jpg
  4. sunny day.jpg
  5. foggy_day day.jpg
  6. sunny day2.jpg
  7. sunny pink.jpg

Illustrations, I created for domestica course about lightning and color.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you are interested in working with me, write me on aksinnia.s@gmail.com.

You can also find me on:
Behance: www.behance.net/aksiniaillustration
Instagram: www.instagram.com/aksinnart

Aksinnia
Aksinnia
Illustrator, Background and Character Artist
Hire Me

More by Aksinnia

View profile
    • Like