Cred's Card Page Exploration

I'm a big-time admirer of Indian based credit card payment/management app called Cred. I love how the Cred designers push their creative limitations in terms of visual quality, micro-interactions, illustrations and typography.

The above shot is just a weekend exploration of Cred's cards page. I have no idea about the data they used to make certain design decisions; please consider this as a visual design experiment to train my visual design muscles! Feel free to share your thoughts and feedback.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
