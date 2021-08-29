Cred's Card Page Exploration

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I'm a big-time admirer of Indian based credit card payment/management app called Cred. I love how the Cred designers push their creative limitations in terms of visual quality, micro-interactions, illustrations and typography.
The above shot is just a weekend exploration of Cred's cards page. I have no idea about the data they used to make certain design decisions; please consider this as a visual design experiment to train my visual design muscles! Feel free to share your thoughts and feedback.