Sophie Chuu

Website for an industrial designer

Sophie Chuu
Sophie Chuu
  • Save
Website for an industrial designer industrial design chair yellow grey visual design ui uiux hompeage website designer design
Download color palette

This is first prototype homepage for www.tazodesign.ge

Firs impression is important in every design, that's why I try to say everything about company with homepage.

Website - www.tazodesign.ge
Industrial designer - Tazo Arunashvili
UI designer - Sofi Chutkerashvili

Sophie Chuu
Sophie Chuu

More by Sophie Chuu

View profile
    • Like