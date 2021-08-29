Kudirat Bakare

Movie app

Kudirat Bakare
Kudirat Bakare
  • Save
Movie app ui typography app design ux
Download color palette

A redesign of a movie app i use on my mobile phone. I did this design a long while while trying to study spacing and hierarchy use. I am open to feedbacks and criticism.

Done with figma

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Kudirat Bakare
Kudirat Bakare

More by Kudirat Bakare

View profile
    • Like