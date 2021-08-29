Ejite Otega

Logo design

Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega
  • Save
Logo design logo ui branding icon design graphic design
Download color palette

Logo design::FIRST CRYSTAL
Open to freelance projects: joshtega27@gmail.com
#Design
#Logobranding

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega

More by Ejite Otega

View profile
    • Like