Logo for a law firm.

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
From the brief: "Simplicity. Without pretentiousness and excesses ... formality. Seriousness. Rigor. We are magic that can work wonders with business, help solve problems and find a way out of a difficult situation in the work of enterprises."
Approved option: Since the company positions itself as being able to find a way out of a difficult situation in terms of services offered, the logo contains the idea of a labyrinth, where there are dead ends and a way out. The labyrinth is made in the form of the first letters of the words of the name L and A. By capturing the original idea of the sign, a person remembers it well.
You can read more about me and my work here:
Behance | Instagram
Quick links to contact me:
Telegram https://t.me/pechonkin_design
WhatsApp https://wa.me/+380932157763
E-mail v.pechenkin@gmail.com