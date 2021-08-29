Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for a law firm.

Logo for a law firm. create gradient logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
From the brief: "Simplicity. Without pretentiousness and excesses ... formality. Seriousness. Rigor. We are magic that can work wonders with business, help solve problems and find a way out of a difficult situation in the work of enterprises."

Approved option: Since the company positions itself as being able to find a way out of a difficult situation in terms of services offered, the logo contains the idea of ​​a labyrinth, where there are dead ends and a way out. The labyrinth is made in the form of the first letters of the words of the name L and A. By capturing the original idea of ​​the sign, a person remembers it well.

